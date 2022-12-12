First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $60.24 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117,607 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $60,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PayPal by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 64.0% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 35.7% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.91.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

