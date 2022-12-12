First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $97.66 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $97,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

MDY opened at $451.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $524.18.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.