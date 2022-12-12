First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $98.82 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $98,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

