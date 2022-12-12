First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,932 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $91,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,503,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,476,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $213.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

