First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,124 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $57,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after buying an additional 535,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,364,000 after buying an additional 384,037 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS:USMV opened at $73.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39.

