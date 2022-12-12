First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 45,140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 253,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.