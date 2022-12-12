Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,618 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

