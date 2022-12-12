Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FISV. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

