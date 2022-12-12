Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

FBC opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,007.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flagstar Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 71.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 50.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

