Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

