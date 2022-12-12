Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.37.

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $320.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $620.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.