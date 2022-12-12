Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $462,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

