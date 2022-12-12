Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $94.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $164.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

