Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $722,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,297,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,172,000 after acquiring an additional 819,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,505,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $102.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $182.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

