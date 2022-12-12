Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $278.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.00 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.