Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
IVW opened at $60.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
