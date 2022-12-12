Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 730 ($8.90) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Fresnillo to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.39) to GBX 825 ($10.06) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $900.00.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

