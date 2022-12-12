Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $182.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.