Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GEOS opened at $4.22 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.