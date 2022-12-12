Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,673 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of Glaukos worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 84.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Glaukos by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $45.46 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

