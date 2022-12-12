Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Lowered to GBX 700 at Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 750 ($9.15) to GBX 700 ($8.54) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 720 ($8.78) to GBX 710 ($8.66) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.41) to GBX 660 ($8.05) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Glencore Stock Down 1.6 %

GLNCY stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

