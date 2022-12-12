Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDIV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,619 shares during the last quarter.

