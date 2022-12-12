Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SRET opened at $7.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 113,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 889,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80,299 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 291.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 68,248 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.