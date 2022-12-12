Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) is New Millennium Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,759 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 5.7% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $3,634,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 193.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 70,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

BATS:PFFD opened at $20.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

