Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $927,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

