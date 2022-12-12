Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 290

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 290 ($3.54) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Grainger from GBX 272 ($3.32) to GBX 250 ($3.05) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger Stock Performance

OTC:GRGTF opened at $2.46 on Friday. Grainger has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.