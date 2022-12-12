Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 5th

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of GPK opened at $22.10 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,309.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

