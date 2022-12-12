Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.32) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $560.00.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

GPEAF stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

