Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.25 million.

Hagerty Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE HGTY opened at $8.15 on Monday. Hagerty has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hagerty

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.