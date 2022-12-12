Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.25 million.

Hagerty Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE HGTY opened at $8.15 on Monday. Hagerty has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

About Hagerty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Stories

