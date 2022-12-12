Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.25 million.
Hagerty Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE HGTY opened at $8.15 on Monday. Hagerty has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
