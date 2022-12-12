Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,190

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($26.52) to GBX 2,190 ($26.70) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.61) to GBX 2,350 ($28.66) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Halma has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.