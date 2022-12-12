Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.
Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
