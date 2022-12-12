Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $62.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.
HRMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,456,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,456,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 64,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $3,863,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,620,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,152,184.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 806,982 shares of company stock worth $47,593,913. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
