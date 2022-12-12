Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $62.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,456,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,456,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 64,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $3,863,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,620,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,152,184.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 806,982 shares of company stock worth $47,593,913. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

