Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSRT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HSRT stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.

