Head to Head Analysis: Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) & U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM)

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and U.S. Stem Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $230,000.00 71.67 -$12.44 million N/A N/A U.S. Stem Cell $200,000.00 17.13 -$3.29 million N/A N/A

U.S. Stem Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunshine Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sunshine Biopharma and U.S. Stem Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and U.S. Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -522.73% -10.72% -10.42% U.S. Stem Cell -3,416.66% N/A -2,688.69%

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma beats U.S. Stem Cell on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. Its product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, it provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well as operates a cell therapy clinic to provide cellular treatments for patients afflicted with neurological, autoimmune, orthopedic, and degenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

