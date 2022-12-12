Head-To-Head Analysis: Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) vs. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million 13.76 -$200.90 million ($1.31) -63.11 Marvell Technology $4.46 billion 7.93 -$421.03 million ($0.16) -259.38

This table compares Wolfspeed and Marvell Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wolfspeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolfspeed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wolfspeed and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 3 13 0 2.71 Marvell Technology 0 3 22 0 2.88

Wolfspeed currently has a consensus target price of $106.06, suggesting a potential upside of 28.30%. Marvell Technology has a consensus target price of $64.31, suggesting a potential upside of 54.96%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -18.90% -4.40% -2.78% Marvell Technology -2.43% 8.50% 5.96%

Summary

Marvell Technology beats Wolfspeed on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

