Head to Head Contrast: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) versus Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and Ichor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $30.76 billion 1.95 $8.69 billion $7.73 7.10 Ichor $1.10 billion 0.77 $70.90 million $2.53 11.59

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Micron Technology and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 2 4 24 0 2.73 Ichor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Micron Technology currently has a consensus price target of $69.72, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. Ichor has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.33%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Ichor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 28.24% 18.75% 14.10% Ichor 5.81% 18.77% 9.45%

Summary

Micron Technology beats Ichor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company primarily markets its products directly and through resellers to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Mexico, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.