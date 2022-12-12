Head to Head Contrast: Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) & Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) and Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tenneco and Quanergy Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco 0 4 1 0 2.20 Quanergy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenneco currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Tenneco’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tenneco is more favorable than Quanergy Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco -1.28% -73.88% -0.87% Quanergy Systems N/A -838.36% -71.69%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Tenneco and Quanergy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tenneco has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanergy Systems has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Tenneco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Quanergy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tenneco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Quanergy Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenneco and Quanergy Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco $18.04 billion 0.09 $35.00 million ($2.85) -7.01 Quanergy Systems N/A N/A $17.57 million N/A N/A

Tenneco has higher revenue and earnings than Quanergy Systems.

Summary

Tenneco beats Quanergy Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands. The Performance Solutions segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials; advanced suspension technologies; and ride control, braking, and systems protection products. The Clean Air segment offers catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters; burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The Powertrain segment provides pistons, piston rings, piston pins, cylinder liners, valvetrain products, valve seats and guides, ignition products, dynamic seals, bonded piston seals, combustion and exhaust gaskets, static gaskets and seals, engine bearings, industrial bearings, and bushings and washers. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

About Quanergy Systems

Quanergy Systems, Inc. develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications. Its products are used in various applications, such as mapping, security, smart city and smart spaces, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

