Head-To-Head Survey: Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) versus Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Auddia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 1.67 -$17.27 million N/A N/A Auddia $110,000.00 134.33 -$14.01 million N/A N/A

Auddia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Creek Road Miners and Auddia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Auddia has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.48%. Given Auddia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auddia is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,613.43% -729.56% -146.63% Auddia N/A -99.84% -95.60%

Summary

Auddia beats Creek Road Miners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

