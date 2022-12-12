Head-To-Head Survey: Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) versus Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento N/A N/A N/A Xometry -21.58% -15.52% -9.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento and Xometry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento $528.82 million N/A $88.24 million N/A N/A Xometry $218.34 million 8.16 -$61.38 million ($1.63) -24.51

Volatility and Risk

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento 0 0 0 0 N/A Xometry 0 1 4 0 2.80

Xometry has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.51%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento beats Xometry on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

(Get Rating)

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento S.A. operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits. It is also involved in the management of payments and receipts made to establishments accredited to its network; development and selling or licensing of software; selling or distributing products and services from entities that provide registry information; provision of technical, commercial, and logistic infrastructure services for the business related to the receipt of bills from dealers, banks, and other collection documents; and issuing electronic currency. The company was formerly known as Farthi Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. and changed its name to Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. in August 2014. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. - Instituicão de Pagamento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.