HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target Raised to €49.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €44.00 ($46.32) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €43.50 ($45.79) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($45.26) to €41.00 ($43.16) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.08.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HDELY stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.