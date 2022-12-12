Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,037.60 ($12.65).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.07) to GBX 1,015 ($12.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.28) to GBX 975 ($11.89) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,208 ($14.73) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 930 ($11.34) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($12.80) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,054 ($12.85). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 944.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 923.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,385.23.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.71) per share, for a total transaction of £15,306.98 ($18,664.77). In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($12.71) per share, with a total value of £15,306.98 ($18,664.77). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($12.24) per share, with a total value of £100,400 ($122,424.09). Insiders have acquired a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $13,220,363 in the last ninety days.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

