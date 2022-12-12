Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 30th

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $126,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $390,635. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 123,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,028.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 85,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.