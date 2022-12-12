HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Raised by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.3% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $153,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,191. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

