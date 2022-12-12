Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 60.8% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hubbell by 133.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 17.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.33.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.3 %

HUBB opened at $250.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.16 and its 200-day moving average is $215.91. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $261.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

