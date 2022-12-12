Huntsman Co. (HUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Huntsman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

