i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $32.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several analysts have commented on IIIV shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $11,196,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 527.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 376,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 316,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIIV opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $812.69 million, a P/E ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

