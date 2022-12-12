Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $254.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
Illumina Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.44. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.13.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
