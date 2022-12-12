IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $101.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

