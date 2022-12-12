IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000. Fastenal makes up 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,106 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,056,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,751,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.