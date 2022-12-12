IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

OneMain Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 50.13%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

